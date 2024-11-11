Ferguson ruled out of ODIs against Sri Lanka with calf injury; Adam Milne called up

Lockie Ferguson will be flying back to New Zealand after picking up a calf injury in their series-levelling T20I victory over Sri Lanka in Dambulla. The 33-year-old fast bowler has been ruled out of the ODI leg of the tour which begins with the first of three matches on November 13.

Ferguson was only just returning from injury - a different one, right hamstring - and was heavily involved in changing New Zealand's fortunes, his hat-trick helping them defend a total of 108 as they came back from 0-1 down to share the spoils.

An NZC release said he felt some discomfort while bowling his second over of the chase on Sunday. Ferguson left the field thereafter and was unable to take any further part in that T20I, although he did return to pick up the Player-of-the-Match award. He has been ruled out of the rest of the Sri Lanka tour based on initial assessments and is scheduled to undergo scans upon arriving in New Zealand to ascertain the full extent of the damage. Adam Milne has been called into the squad as Ferguson's replacement and will arrive in Dambulla on Tuesday.

"We're gutted for Lockie," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said, "He showed in the space of just two overs what an asset he is with the ball and he's also brought a lot of leadership to this group, so he'll be a big miss heading into an important ODI series for us. To be ruled out so early in a tour is always tough to take, but we're hopeful his recovery will be short and he'll be back out on the field in no time.

"Adam is a like-for-like replacement who brings genuine pace and plenty of international experience, so we're looking forward to welcoming him into the group."

Ferguson has played one Test, 65 ODIs and 43 T20Is for New Zealand since making his debut in December 2016. He has been one of the team's first-choice picks in white-ball cricket, a status he underlined by recording his country's sixth T20I hat-trick. New Zealand will now be relying on a relatively inexperienced seam-bowling attack, although Milne's inclusion - 49 ODIs and 53 T20Is played - does offset that a little. Milne will join Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith to make up the team's frontline seam-bowling options with support from allrounders Zakary Foulkes and Josh Clarkson.