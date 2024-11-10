Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I at Dambulla, SL vs NZ, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Dambulla, November 10, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
L
T
L
W
W
New Zealand
L
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 372 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 127.39 SR
9 M • 291 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 133.48 SR
7 M • 147 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 145.54 SR
5 M • 98 Runs • 49 Avg • 130.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.15 Econ • 12.82 SR
6 M • 14 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 7.57 SR
4 M • 7 Wkts • 4 Econ • 13.71 SR
NZ6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 18.33 SR
Squad
SL
NZ
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2941
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|10 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
