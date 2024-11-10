Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I at Dambulla, SL vs NZ, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Dambulla, November 10, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BKG Mendis
10 M • 372 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 127.39 SR
P Nissanka
9 M • 291 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 133.48 SR
MS Chapman
7 M • 147 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 145.54 SR
GD Phillips
5 M • 98 Runs • 49 Avg • 130.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.15 Econ • 12.82 SR
N Thushara
6 M • 14 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 7.57 SR
LH Ferguson
4 M • 7 Wkts • 4 Econ • 13.71 SR
IS Sodhi
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 18.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
NZ
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2941
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days10 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand News

Asalanka on SL's form: 'Goal is to climb to top three in the rankings'

Captain wants the team to be as good as Sri Lanka had been before 2014

SL vs NZ T20Is: A perfect time to start building towards next T20 World Cup

How will a new-look New Zealand shape up in these conditions? And will Sri Lanka continue using spin at the expense of some terrific seam talent?

Mitch Hay waits to shine in the Sri Lankan sun

New Zealand see all-format potential in Hay, who comes with a reputation of being a powerful hitter who is calm under pressure

Kusal Perera, Mohamed Shiraz return for New Zealand ODIs

Chamindu Wickramasinghe has retained his place in both ODI and T20I squads

Santner named NZ's interim captain for SL white-ball tour; Smith and Hay get maiden call-ups

NZC said they will be announcing a permanent captain for the white-ball team in the home summer

