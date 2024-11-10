Unchanged Sri Lanka bowl; Ferguson back for NZ

Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs New Zealand

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20I, after the start was delayed by 20 minutes by drizzle. Charith Asalanka said that this being a fresh pitch and the likelihood of the ball being wet in the second innings, prompted his decision.

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand's captain, expected the pitch to take turn as it had done for the first T20I on Saturday night.

New Zealand have made one change to the XI that lost in the first game, bringing in fast bowler Lockie Ferguson , who has now sufficiently recovered from a niggle. Jacob Duffy makes way for him.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are unchanged. Their captain had said before the series that they would play their best XI as often as possible.

New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Will Young, 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Michael Bracewell, 6, Mitchell Hay (wk), 7 Josh Clarkson, 8, Mitchell Santner (capt.), 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Zakary Foulkes, 11 Lockie Ferguson