Innings break
2nd T20I (N), Dambulla, November 10, 2024, New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(19.3/20 ov) 108
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Sri Lanka chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 5.53
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 40/4 (8.00)
forecasterWin Probability:NZ 6.36%SL 93.64%
Report

Unchanged Sri Lanka bowl; Ferguson back for NZ

The start was delayed by 20 minutes by drizzle

Andrew Fidel Fernando
10-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
The start was delayed by 20 minutes due to a drizzle, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Dambulla, November 10, 2024

Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs New Zealand
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20I, after the start was delayed by 20 minutes by drizzle. Charith Asalanka said that this being a fresh pitch and the likelihood of the ball being wet in the second innings, prompted his decision.
Mitchell Santner, New Zealand's captain, expected the pitch to take turn as it had done for the first T20I on Saturday night.
New Zealand have made one change to the XI that lost in the first game, bringing in fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who has now sufficiently recovered from a niggle. Jacob Duffy makes way for him.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are unchanged. Their captain had said before the series that they would play their best XI as often as possible.
New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Will Young, 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Michael Bracewell, 6, Mitchell Hay (wk), 7 Josh Clarkson, 8, Mitchell Santner (capt.), 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Zakary Foulkes, 11 Lockie Ferguson
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Nuwan Thushara, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Win Probability
SL 93.64%
NZSL
100%50%100%NZ InningsSL Innings

Current Over 20 • NZ 108/10

Ish Sodhi c PHKD Mendis b Theekshana 1 (5b 0x4 0x6 5m) SR: 20
W
Live Forecast: NZ 108
New Zealand Innings
Player NameRB
TB Robinson
bowled01
WA Young
stumped3032
MS Chapman
caught26
GD Phillips
bowled49
MG Bracewell
bowled04
MJ Hay
bowled35
MJ Santner
caught1924
JA Clarkson
bowled2425
ZGF Foulkes
caught66
IS Sodhi
caught15
LH Ferguson
not out00
Extras(b 11, lb 5, w 3)
Total108(10 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
