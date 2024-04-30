Mayank walks off field after 3.1 overs under injury cloud

Mayank Yadav had to walk off after picking up his only wicket of the game • BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) express pace bowler Mayank Yadav had another injury scare in IPL 2024 when he walked off the field while playing against Mumbai Indians , after bowling an incomplete fourth over. He finished his night after sending down 3.1 overs for figures of 1 for 31 and may have injured the same spot which had ruled him out of five games until Tuesday.

Mayank, 21, had earlier played just three matches this IPL before being sidelined because of abdominal soreness

"Looks like he is sore in the same spot," LSG head coach Justin Langer said of Mayank after the game. "His rehab has been perfect, he bowled pain-free in the last week and looked in great condition. But we'll have a scan and find out tomorrow."

In his first two IPL matches, against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mayank had bagged the Player-of-the-Match awards with three-fors in both games when he went past the 150kmh-mark regularly and surprised with his speed on the big stage, especially without much experience in domestic cricket. Mayank had played just one first-class match, 17 List A matches and 10 T20s before making his IPL debut.

BOWLED HIM - WE'VE ALL WAITED LONG FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/FH4G3FC0hm — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 30, 2024

On Tuesday, Mayank had bowled his first three overs - while cranking up the pace - for 31 runs before he was given the 19th over. His first ball went through Mohammad Nabi to crash into the stumps but the fast bowler then went off the field, for his over to be completed by Naveen-ul-Haq. Mayank did not look in a visible discomfort when he went off and was later subbed out as the Impact Player at the innings break for Arshin Kulkarni.