Gaikwad smashes List A record with seven sixes in 43-run over

On Monday in Ahmedabad, left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was in operation from around the wicket at the start of the over. The first ball, a low full toss, was smoked over wide long-on. The second was in the arc, and was smashed straight down the ground. The third was shorter, and Gaikwad swung it over the rope at deep square-leg. Shiva changed his line for the fourth ball and went outside off stump, but the length was perfect for Gaikwad to hit over long-off. The fifth went roughly in the same direction, and was a no-ball to boot, and the free hit went over long-on. That was the sixth six in five legal deliveries, and Gaikwad got to his double-century with that. The last ball, Shiva finally going over the wicket, was again in the arc on middle stump, and went over deep midwicket again.