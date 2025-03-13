Mark Wood ruled out for four months after knee surgery

Mark Wood will miss four months of cricket following an operation on his left knee, effectively ruling the fast bowler out of England's Test series against India this summer, while keeping him in the hunt for the Ashes this winter.

The 35-year old underwent surgery on Wednesday morning in London after scans confirmed medial ligament damage, which came to the fore during England's Champions Trophy group stage defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore at the end of last month.

Wood was forced to leave the field after pulling up midway through his fourth over after experiencing "locking" in his knee. He returned 38 minutes later but could only bowl four of his remaining six before leaving the field for good. The Durham quick's left knee was heavily strapped throughout the tournament, as it had been since the start of 2024.

The timeframe for Wood's recovery means it is highly unlikely he features in the five-match series against India, which begins at Headingley on June 20. A seamless rehabilitation could see him available for the final Test at the Kia Oval (starting July 31), with Durham's County Championship fixture against Somerset (July 22) a potential return to competitive action. That round begins a day before the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

At this juncture, the ECB believe Wood will be fully fit to tour Australia this winter. Speaking at Lord's last week, men's managing director Rob Key stated England will "work back from the Ashes" regarding decisions around the fast bowler's fitness.

"I'm gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year," said Wood in a statement released on Thursday. "But I've got every confidence that I'll be back firing on all cylinders now that I've been able to sort my knee out.

"I want to thank the surgeon, the doctors, staff, my England teammates and coaches for their support - and, of course, our fans. I can't wait to get back and contribute to what is going to be a huge 2025 for us as a team."

This latest setback joins a litany of previous injuries suffered by Wood since debuting for England in 2015. It is the eighth operation of his career, and his second in the last eight months alone, after an elbow stress fracture discovered last August kept him out of action for the rest of 2024.

Though there is ample time ahead of this winter's tour of Australia, England will be sweating on this latest hitch as far as their fast bowling stocks are concerned. Brydon Carse's impressive winter was curtailed by a left toe injury , while there remains a degree of trepidation around Jofra Archer's impending return to Test cricket despite strong showings off the back of his own series of injuries given he has not played a first-class match since May 2021. Josh Tongue's appearance for England Lions against Australia A at the end of January was his first competitive outing since August 2023.

Wood remains the standout of those quicks, and his recent record against Australia underlines how vital he is to Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes in their pace-focussed quest to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015.

Wood was the sole bright spot during England last Ashes tour Down Under in 2021-22, with 17 wickets at 26.64 in a 4-0 loss, and took 14 at 20.21 in the drawn 2023 series having arrived with Australia 2-0 up. It was also against Australia in the recent Champions Trophy that Wood bowled England's quickest ever ODI opening spell.

McCullum leant on Wood after assuming control of the white-ball teams at the start of year, picking him for nine of his first 10 matches in charge before injury struck. Having blocked Wood from entering the IPL auction for the upcoming edition with a view to preserving him for the high-profile engagements of an India Test series and the Ashes, the ECB are likely to impose further restrictions on his workload moving forward.