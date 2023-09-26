Wade suspended for two matches for third code of conduct breach

Wade hit the pitch forcefully with his bat incurring his third code of conduct charge in 18 months, resulting in an automatic two-game ban

Tasmania wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has been suspended after accumulating a third level one code of conduct breach in 18 months during Monday's Marsh Cup contest with Victoria, which triggered an automatic two-game ban.

Wade hit the pitch forcefully with his bat in frustration at facing a dot ball during his innings of 25 in the three-wicket loss at Junction Oval in Melbourne. That action was deemed a breach of Article 2.5 of the Cricket Australia code for abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.

He was charged and found guilty after accepting the charge. It is the third level one breach Wade has copped in an 18-month stretch and although they are all relatively minor, three breaches during that time incurs an automatic ban of two games.

Wade will now miss Tasmania's next two Marsh Cup games on Wednesday, September 27 against New South Wales in Melbourne, and against South Australia in Adelaide on October 8. But he is available to play Tasmania's opening Sheffield Shield game against South Australia in Adelaide starting October 3.