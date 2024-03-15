Wade to retire from first-class cricket after Sheffield Shield final

The Australia wicketkeeper will hope to finish his red-ball career with another title next week

Matthew Wade will aim to end his first-class career with a fifth Sheffield Shield title • Getty Images

Former Test wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will retire from first-class cricket after playing the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania.

The 36-year-old has announced the title decider starting on Thursday against Western Australia in Perth will be his 166th and final first-class match. Wade opted to delay his arrival at the IPL in order to be available for the Sheffield Shield final.

He will continue playing white-ball cricket and is likely to be part of Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

Hobart-born Wade has won four Shield titles with Victoria, including two as captain, but hasn't tasted success with his home state.

"Firstly, I would like to thank my family, my wife Julia, and kids Winter, Goldie, and Duke, for the sacrifices they have made throughout my career, as I travelled Australia and the world as a red ball cricketer." Wade said in a statement. "I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the long-form game provides, and although I will continue to play white ball cricket, wearing the baggy green while playing for my country remains a highlight of my career.

"I am grateful to all of my team-mates throughout my career, along with Cricket Victoria for providing me with the foundations to grow as a first-class cricketer, and Cricket Tasmania for supporting me in finishing my career as a cricketer in my home state."

Wade played 36 Tests for Australia, averaging 29.87, in a career spanning from 2012 to 2021.

He lost his Test wicketkeeping spot to fellow Tasmanian Tim Paine for the 2017-18 Ashes series, but returned to play against England in 2019 where he scored two centuries in the series. He briefly opened the batting for Australia in the 2020-21 series against India.

Ahead of the Shield final, he has scored 9183 runs at an average of 40.81 and picked up 463 dismissals in a first-class career that began in 2007.

"I would like to personally thank and congratulate Matthew for all he has done for Tasmania and Australia in red ball cricket, he was always professional, and never shied away from the contest," Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan said.

"While his career with our Shield squad may be coming to an end, we look forward to still having him around our group in white ball cricket for the coming years playing for the Tigers, and in purple for the Hurricanes.

"We hope that we can help send him off with a win in the Sheffield Shield Final next week, and we know that he has given his all for our badge every time he played for Tasmania."

Wade told team-mates of his decision before Tasmania's loss to South Australia in their final Shield game of the regular season. Tasmania had been on track to host the final, but the heavy defeat in that match - and WA's victory over Victoria - means they will have to travel west.