Melbourne Stars sign Adam Milne for pre-Christmas BBL stint

Melbourne Stars have signed New Zealand quick Adam Milne for a pre-Christmas stint in the BBL as a replacement for Pakistan legspinner Usama Mir who will miss the first three matches of the season.

Meanwhile, Stars are set to unveil a new captain this week after Glenn Maxwell stood down at the end of last season. Maxwell is unlikely to be fit for the first match against Perth Scorchers on December 15 as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury and it remains to be seen whether he will appear in any of the first three games before Christmas.

Mir is also unavailable for the first three games against Scorchers, Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers which will be played in three cities in the space of five days. Stars have swooped on Milne to fill in for those three games. He has previously played in the BBL for Sydney Thunder in 2020-21, taking just 5 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.56.

"To be able to secure someone of Adam's talent and experience is a huge boost for the squad for the first three games," Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said.

"Adam knows Australian conditions well, we value what he will add to the squad and we look forward to seeing what he can produce."

Milne also covers for the absence of Scott Boland who is on Test duty. Stars could also be missing allrounder Beau Webster for at least the opening game in Perth as he looks set to remain with the Test squad for the third Test against India in Brisbane which starts on December 14. Stars' second BBL match against Heat falls on day five of the third Test, meaning Webster could potentially be available if he is released from the Test squad pending Mitchell Marsh's fitness.

Stars are also missing England Test opener Ben Duckett for the opening three games of the BBL season, as he completes his Test duties in New Zealand, with Joe Clarke set for his second stint at Stars as a replacement after playing two seasons from 2021-23. Clarke also played six games for Melbourne Renegades last season and three games for Scorchers in 2020. He recently played for Victoria in the Global Super League in Guyana.

Hassan Khan will play for Renegades in the BBL • CPL T20 via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Renegades have signed USA spin-bowling allrounder Hassan Khan as a replacement player. The former Pakistan Under-19 representative has yet to play international cricket but starred for San Francisco Unicorns, a franchise run by Cricket Victoria, in Major League Cricket taking 10 wickets and scoring 204 runs at a strike rate of 143.70 across his nine games. He was named domestic player of the tournament. He also performed well for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the GSL.

"Hassan is an exciting young talent who gives us options in both departments," Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten said. "His ability to contribute in those important middle overs with the ball and add valuable runs down the order will be crucial as we push for success this season."

Hobart Hurricanes have signed Afghanistan left-arm wrist-spinner Waqar Salamkheil as an overseas replacement for Rishad Hossain who has been ruled out of the entire BBL due to Bangladesh international commitments and the Bangladesh Premier League, despite being Hurricanes' third pick in the overseas draft.

Salamkheil will be available for the first six games of the BBL season before departing for the ILT20 in January. He was Trinbago Knight Riders' leading wicket-taker in the recent Caribbean Premier League bagging 15 scalps in 11 matches, playing alongside two other Hurricanes players in Tim David and Chris Jordan.

"Waqar is a tremendous young talent, he adds a different element to our bowling line-up and is a wrist-spinner with a well-disguised wrong-un, similar to Rishad," Hurricanes High Performance Manager Salliann Beams said.

"While we are disappointed that Rishad can't join us because of the BPL, we know that we have someone who will help us win matches in the first half of the tournament in Waqar.