Duckett first pick as English players dominate BBL draft

Renegades, who had pick No. 2, originally chose James Vince , but Sydney Sixers used the retention pick to get their opener back despite him not being available for the full season. Sixers, who were last in the order of the picks for the first two rounds, allotted a gold category for West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein , whom they had pre-signed though he is available for only seven games. Evans aside, Renegades also drafted Jacob Bethell , the England batter who has earned a maiden call-up for the white-ball series against Australia later this month.