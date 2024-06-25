Tom Curran joins Melbourne Stars on two-year deal

Allrounder Tom Curran has signed a two-year deal with Melbourne Stars in the BBL, committing to play the full duration of the tournament.

Curran has previously played four seasons for Sydney Sixers but was caught up in controversy in the 2023-24 campaign when he was suspended for four matches for intimidating an umpire and his tournament was later ended by a knee injury. In 36 BBL matches he has taken 51 wickets at 19.76 with an economy of 8.25 and scored 359 runs at a strike-rate of 143.60.

Curran joins under the BBL's new multi-year contract option which allows clubs to sign one overseas player before the draft. Any player joining under the new agreement has to stay for the entire tournament - including finals - from the 2025-26 season although Curran will do so for both years of his deal.

Sam Billings was the first player to sign a multi-year deal in the BBL when he joined Sydney Thunder

"I'm really looking to getting out to Australia in a few months and playing at the MCG which will be a great honour to call my home ground," Curran said. "You want to come in as an overseas player and have an impact and help win games, it'll be a joy not having to bowl to Maxwell and Stoinis."

In an interview conducted by Stars, Curran added that Glenn Maxwell had played a key role in encouraging him to join the club when the pair spent time together for Royal Challenges Bengaluru in the IPL.

"I was at the IPL with Maxi at the time and I knew Peter Moores was the coach - who I've never worked with but who I've heard great things about," he said. "I had a decent idea of which players were part of team having played a fair bit against the Stars over the years. After the initial chat it didn't take too long for me to decide to be honest."

Stars will need a new captain for next season after Maxwell stood down following last year's campaign which saw Stars finish sixth. Marcus Stoinis has confirmed his interest in the role.