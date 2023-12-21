Tom Curran banned for four BBL games for intimidating umpire

Sydney Sixers have said they will file an appeal against the sanction

Tom Curran took 3 for 19 against Hobart Hurricanes following his pre-match run in with an umpire • Getty Images

England allrounder Tom Curran has been banned for four BBL matches after being found guilty of intimidating an umpire in a pre-match altercation, but Sydney Sixers will appeal the sanction.

Curran was charged with a Level 3 offence under Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct for an incident before Sixers' match against Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston.

According to CA, Curran completed a practice run-up and ran on part of the pitch during the warm-up before being verbally instructed by the umpire not to do so again.

CA said Curran moved to the other end of the pitch to complete another practice run-up forcing the umpire to take position next to the stumps in an attempt to block him.

"[The umpire] gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch," CA's statement said. "Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch.

"Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision."

Curran contested the charge, but was subsequently issued with four suspension points equating to a four-game ban. He is set to miss Sixers' upcoming matches against Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat.

The four-match ban is significant in a reduced BBL regular season, where teams play 10 matches each. The head of Sydney Sixers Rachael Haynes said the club would "vigorously appeal the sanction, while providing support" for Curran, who had starred against Hurricanes with 3 for 19 off four overs in Sixers' six-wicket victory.