England hand Bethell, Hull, Mousley maiden white-ball call-ups

Bethell and Mousley, the Warwickshire spin-bowling allrounders, had been tipped for inclusion on the back of their T20 Blast and Hundred form, while Leicestershire's 6ft 7in fast bowler Hull has now been called up by England for all three formats in the space of two days . Bethell and Hull have been named in both squads, while Mousley is only included for the T20Is.