England hand Bethell, Hull, Mousley maiden white-ball call-ups

England have handed first white-ball call-ups to Jacob Bethell
, Josh Hull
and Dan Mousley
for next month's home series against Australia. Brydon Carse
returns after serving a three-month suspension for betting breaches, while the uncapped John Turner
is also included in both squads.
There was no place for veterans Jonny Bairstow
, Moeen Ali
or Chris Jordan
, all of whom were involved at the T20 World Cup in June, while neither Tom Hartley
, who was with the squad in the Caribbean but has yet to be capped in T20Is, nor Rehan Ahmed
are included. Mark Wood also misses out through injury.
England will be led by Jos Buttler, alongside interim head coach Marcus Trescothick, for three T20Is and five ODIs. Buttler has not played since the T20 World Cup, having strained a calf while preparing for the Hundred, but is hoping to be involved in Lancashire's T20 Blast quarter-final
at Hove next week, ahead of the first T20I against Australia on September 11.
Bethell and Mousley, the Warwickshire spin-bowling allrounders, had been tipped for inclusion
on the back of their T20 Blast and Hundred form, while Leicestershire's 6ft 7in fast bowler Hull has now been called up by England for all three formats in the space of two days
. Bethell and Hull have been named in both squads, while Mousley is only included for the T20Is.
Jordan Cox
is another player who could make his T20I debut, almost two years after he was first called up for England's tour of Pakistan. Cox was a member of the Oval Invincibles side that sealed back-to-back Hundred titles a fortnight ago and is currently the spare batter with the Test side. Saqib Mahmood
, Player of the Match in the Hundred final, is also back in contention in T20Is after two years interrupted by back stress fractures.
The ODI series with Australia will see England begin to focus on next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Five members of the Test squad, who could not be involved in the T20I series due to the short turnaround after the series with Sri Lanka, are included - Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Matthew Potts - but Joe Root has been rested.
Jofra Archer was also named in both squads, and is set to play his first ODI since the 2022-23 tour of Bangladesh, after which he suffered a recurrence of his elbow injury.
England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner
England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner