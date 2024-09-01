WPL and WCPL mates Rodrigues, Jonassen and Pandey reunite for Brisbane Heat

Rodrigues and Jonassen are already team-mates at Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and Trinbago Knight Riders (WCPL), while Deepti played with Stars' captain Meg Lanning for London Spirit in the title-winning women's Hundred recently.

"We think she is a superstar allrounder," Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath, who was at the draft table, said of Prendergast. "She hasn't played a lot of overseas leagues but has a bright future. We played against her in Ireland last year and has a lot of talent. [I] can't wait to see what she has for the franchise in blue."