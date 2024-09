WPL and WCPL mates Rodrigues, Jonassen and Pandey reunite for Brisbane Heat

Melbourne Renegades, who had pick three, went for Deandra Dottin in the platinum category. Dottin only recently reversed her international retirement and was picked in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. As a result, Hayley Matthews, who was pre-signed by Renegades, was allocated a gold category as their second-round pick. Interestingly, they resisted temptation to draft in India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has played for them in the past, with their spin stocks on a high following Sophie Molienux's availability.