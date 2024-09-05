Matthew Mott joins Sydney Sixers as assistant coach following England exit

Matthew Mott has joined Sydney Sixers in the BBL on a three-year deal as assistant coach following his departure as head coach of the England Men's white-ball team.

Mott, who was in charge of Australia Women for eight years before shifting to England, will link up with Greg Shipperd at Sixers as a replacement for Cameron White, who was appointed head coach of Melbourne Renegades earlier this year.

"I'm delighted to join back up with the Sydney Sixers," Mott said. "Having started my coaching journey in Sydney many years ago, it's a place that evokes both great memories and a comforting sense of familiarity, which I'm looking forward to.

"The idea of being an assistant to Greg Shipperd, who I have a tremendous amount of respect for, really appealed to me."

Mott's spell as England's white-ball coach started brightly when they won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, to unite both global white-ball trophies, but ended after their semi-final exit at the tournament earlier this year which followed a poor performance in the ODI edition in 2023.

Mott started his coaching career with the New South Wales men's side in 2007. His return to the state's system will see him reunite with Rachael Haynes who was one of the key members of the Australia side he coached to extensive success.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Motty committed for the next three years with the club," Haynes, Sixers' general manager, said."When the opportunity arises to bring a coach of Motty's calibre into your ranks, it's a no-brainer. We know what a fantastic resource he will be for our playing group.

"It goes without saying that his coaching resume speaks for itself. He has an incredible track-record of success around the world, and he's proven he knows what it takes to build, and sustain, a winning culture.

"Our club is in safe hands under the leadership of Greg Shipperd, and Charlotte Edwards in our women's program, and we're delighted to be able to add Motty's experience to that group, taking us forward."