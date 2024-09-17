Lehmann quits coaching roles with Heat and Queensland for commentary gig

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has abruptly resigned from his roles as a Brisbane Heat and Queensland men's assistant coach to take up a full-time radio commentary job with ABC Sport for the upcoming summer of cricket in Australia.

Lehmann, 54, had a year to run on his contract as an assistant coach with Heat and Queensland having been part of the Heat coaching group that won the BBL title last year, which was the Heat's first title since he coached them to their inaugural trophy in 2012-13.

Lehmann was set to continue his role under new head coach Johan Botha , following the departure of Wade Seccombe earlier this year, but elected to leave his role on the eve of the 2024-25 season in order to take up a commentary gig with ABC Sport for the summer which will include coverage of the Border-Gavaskar series and the BBL.

It might signal the end of Lehmann's coaching career after he applied for both the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades head coaching jobs but missed out to Tim Paine and Cameron White respectively.

"I've had a great time over the journey, with so many fond memories from that time,'' Lehmann said.

"I wish nothing but the best for the future for all at QC and the Heat and thank each and every member of staff and the playing group for making my time at QC so enjoyable and fulfilling."

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson paid tribute to Lehmann for his impact on Queensland cricket.

"Throughout his long involvement with us, whether as a team coach with the Bulls and the Heat, or assisting individual players with their development, Darren has been a positive and proactive influence on cricket in the state,'' Svenson said.

"Being part of the group that won the BBL last summer is a fitting way to farewell him, and while we were looking forward to having him with us again this summer, we wish him every success in the commentary box with ABC Sport."