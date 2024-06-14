Cameron White returns to Melbourne Renegades as new head coach

He inherits a Renegades roster that includes white-ball run-machine Jake Fraser-McGurk, superstar spinners Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon and prized recruit Josh Brown.
"I've got so many great memories here as a player and achieving success, so to be back in Renegades colours several years later is a thrill," White said. "The idea of working with this playing group - some really exciting players there, both young and experienced - is really exciting. I'm really looking forward to ripping in and starting my journey as coach."