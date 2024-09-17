Khawaja shifts up as Queensland opener to allow batting order stability

Usman Khawaja will open the batting for Queensland in the opening three Sheffield Shield rounds, having previously batted at No. 4 while being the Test opener, as new coach Johan Botha looks to create more stability in the Bulls' middle-order following a disappointing season last summer.

Despite being the Test opener, Khawaja had batted at No.4 in his last eight Shield games since last opening in February 2022 just after he had been elevated to open in the final Test of the 2021-22 Ashes series. Australia's selectors have not been prescriptive in directing state teams to bat players in their Test positions in Shield cricket and have been happy to let Khawaja and others bat wherever they were needed at domestic level.

However, New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd has asked for guidance from the national selectors regarding where to bat incumbent Test opener Steven Smith when he returns to play Shield cricket at the start of the summer, with conjecture continuing to swirl around his batting position in the Test team for the India series.

Meanwhile, Michael Neser is set to be available for the start of the domestic season after overcoming a calf issue but Xavier Bartlett is expected to miss at least the first month after the side strain he picked up in the first T20I in Southampton. It's understood there is hope he could be fit for the Pakistan limited-overs series in early November.

Khawaja, who was Queensland captain last season, opted to bat at No. 4 in his four Shield games last summer and scored two centuries. But he and new Queensland skipper Marnus Labuschagne are only set to be available for the first three Shield games this summer before leaving to play in the five-Test series against India. Khawaja is unlikely to be available to play Shield cricket again until the end of the Sri Lanka Test tour in February while Labuschagne may not return to Queensland until the end of the Champions Trophy in March.

Jack Clayton was Queensland's leading Shield run-scorer last season and made two centuries at No. 4 when Khawaja was absent but had to bat at No. 5 when the Australian opener returned and finished the season at No. 3. The promising 25-year-old left-hander looks set to settle at No. 4 this season and Botha praised Khawaja for helping create some stability in the Bulls' middle order.

"I know Uzzie has a good record for Queensland at No. 4, but I had a chat to him and he understood what we're trying to do with giving the younger guys a bit of stability through Nos. 4, 5, 6," Botha told ESPNcricinfo.

Michael Neser is currently on track to start the Shield season • Getty Images

"I think he realized that if he went in at No. 4 then we'll have to change our line-up around. And he's been great with that. He said, 'I'll do whatever the team needs,' and we want him to open so he's going to do that for us to start with. So that's a nice result for us. We can have a bit of stability through our Nos. 4, 5, 6 when the [Test players] leave after the third game."

Khawaja is already in some fine touch having helped his Queensland premier cricket club Valley claim the T20 Max title last week before smashing 114 off 119 balls in Valley's first 50-over match of the season against a South Brisbane attack featuring Bulls seamer Gurinder Sandhu.

On the bowling front, Neser looks set to be available for the start of the season after recovering from a calf problem. He got through six overs in a practice game for Queensland against South Australia last week and bowled 10 overs for his club side Gold Coast on Saturday.

"He's in a good spot," Botha said. "You never want to be injured. But I think it came at a good time where he could freshen up a bit. He was over at Hampshire. So in a way, it probably worked out well. If he starts the season and he goes well, then it's obviously worked perfectly, but we'll have to see how that start goes and manage that maybe a little bit. But at the moment, he's in a good space. He's fresh. He's good to go and he'll be a big player for us this summer."