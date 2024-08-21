Maddinson thinks about Test cricket return 'most days'

A return to Test cricket is at the forefront of Nic Maddinson 's mind, as he looks to bring last season's strong finish in the Sheffield Shield to New South Wales after his winter return home, while he also hopes to reignite his T20 career after completing a double switch by joining Sydney Thunder.

Maddinson hit three centuries in three Shield matches in the second half of last season for Victoria after missing the first part of the summer through injury before opting to move back to where his career began in Sydney.

Those performances stood out in a Shield season where runs were hard to come by and started to have Maddinson's name mentioned for a possible return to Test cricket. His previous three Tests came in 2016-17 against South Africa and Pakistan when the selectors revamped the batting order, but he made just 27 runs in four innings.

"Probably [think about it] most days to be fair," Maddinson told ESPNcricinfo. "Obviously throughout the winter and off season you have other stuff and family at home, but when you start coming into cricket, we've been outdoor training on the centre wickets, [Josh] Hazlewood and [Mitchell] Starc have started to roll through, it's hard not to think about the progression of your career.

"I love playing the game and want to help New South Wales win but also from a personal point of view still feel like I offer something at international cricket and would love to have that chance again. There's a lot of motivations for people and still playing for Australia is there for me."

He also believes there is no comparison to the player he is now to the one who first played Test cricket. Overall in six seasons with Victoria he averaged 50.63 in Shield cricket.

Nic Maddinson made three hundreds in three Shield matches last season • Getty Images

"Ten times better, maybe more," he said. "Think I'm probably a much better player than I was even three or four years ago. Felt like Shield runs last year were pretty hard to come by on some of the wickets we got dished up. Opening the batting was always a great spot to bat but it was never really my strength. To be able to score the runs I did last year gave me a lot of confidence, being able to adapt and play a different style. As you look to progress career you have to adapt and last year felt I really made some good progress."

Maddinson's prolific finish to the Shield came off the back of a difficult BBL campaign for Melbourne Renegades where he was dropped despite being captain after 48 runs in four innings. He had come into the tournament on the back of very little cricket after recovering from an ACL injury. His overall T20 record is underwhelming with an average of 20.30 from 134 innings but he hopes to reinvigorate his game with Thunder.

"I've been pretty disappointed with how I've been probably since I left the Sydney Sixers [in 2018] to be fair," he said. "I really found it challenging going into BBL off not much cricket [last season] having had such a long break. For me, what's important is having a decent block of longer-form cricket to channel into BBL and then expand your game from there.

"There's definitely stages in people's careers where you have a bit of a lull in formats and can bounce back. Last year was a bit disappointing for me because the only thing holding me back from feeling like I was going to do well was just the amount of game time. There were a few technical changes and bad habits I'd got into from practising for T20 that took away from the overall structure of my batting. Going forward it's about trying to find a game plan that works regardless of where I fit in in the order."

Joining Thunder means there is the prospect of Maddinson opening with David Warner, with whom he shared a Shield opening stand of 233 in 2011 after he was confirmed as having full availability for the season