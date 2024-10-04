Sheffield Shield preview: Western Australia chase history, Test stars to play early rounds

A new Sheffield Shield season begins on October 8 with Western Australia chasing history. No team has won four Shields in a row since the competition expanded to six teams in 1977-78. There has been some intriguing player movement in the off-season. But this season has some added interest with Australia's Test stars set to play some games prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here is how each squad shapes up.

New South Wales

Squad Charlie Anderson (R), Sean Abbott (CA), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins (CA), Joel Davies (R), Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood (CA), Moises Henriques, Ryan Hicks (R), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon (CA), Nic Maddinson, Blake Nikitaras, Jack Nisbet, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Will Salzmann (R), Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw (R), Steven Smith (CA), Mitchell Starc (CA), Chris Tremain, Adam Zampa (CA).

CA = Cricket Australia contract | R = Rookie contract

In Nic Maddinson (Victoria), Josh Philippe (WA), Sam Konstas

Out Baxter Holt (WA), Blake MacDonald, Ross Pawson, Jason Sangha (South Australia), David Warner

Last season Third

How they shape up

There were signs of significant improvement last season and three wins in four matches either side of the BBL had them in contention for the final having suffered two heavy losses early in the season. They have made two of the most significant off-season signings with Nic Maddinson returning to his home state and Josh Philippe coming in from Perth. Philippe has already scored a hundred in the One-Day Cup and is motivated to resurrect his red-ball career. Maddinson, meanwhile, arrives on the back of a stellar finish to last season with Victoria and more such runs could put him in the national conversation.

Even though runs were tough to come by last year, they still need more from the top order: only three regulars averaged over 30 last season. Elsewhere, it's largely familiar faces. In Chris Tremain and Jackson Bird they have a potent new-ball attack if they are able to stay fit but Tremain is set for a late start due to neck and shoulder issues. It will be hoped that legspinner Tanveer Sangha can get some first-class cricket after a run of injuries.

Player to watch

Ollie Davies is one of the most exciting young batters in Australia. Last season, he found the formula to marry his tremendous ball-striking ability to the demands of red-ball cricket, finishing with three centuries and an average of 67.00 in a campaign where runs were at a premium across the country. It's understood he was in serious consideration for the recent white-ball tour of the UK and is likely to be in the mix for Australia A honours. Having been allowed to bed in at No. 6, it may also be time for a move up the order. is one of the most exciting young batters in Australia. Last season, he found the formula to marry his tremendous ball-striking ability to the demands of red-ball cricket, finishing with three centuries and an average of 67.00 in a campaign where runs were at a premium across the country. It's understood he was in serious consideration for the recent white-ball tour of the UK and is likely to be in the mix for Australia A honours. Having been allowed to bed in at No. 6, it may also be time for a move up the order.

Australia impact

NSW may see a little more of their multi-format international players than previous seasons. The big three quicks are expected to play at least one Shield match before the India series while Nathan Lyon is likely to feature in two, and perhaps three games, while he could also return late in the season after the tour of Sri Lanka. Steven Smith will also get an outing before the Test summer and there's still interest over where he will bat although Cameron Green's injury may have changed that dynamic. In theory, Adam Zampa will be available for a rare window of Shield cricket between the Pakistan white-ball series in November and the start of the BBL. Sean Abbott had an expensive ODI series against England but will likely remain in contention. Davies and Jack Edwards could push for the Australia A matches against India A which start late October.

Marnus Labuschagne is the new Queensland captain • Getty Images

Queensland

Squad Lachie Aitkin (R), Xavier Bartlett (CA), Max Bryant, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Liam Guthrie, Lachlan Guthrie, Lachie Hearne, Usman Khawaja (CA), Marnus Labuschagne (CA), Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan (R), Gurinder Sandhu, Jack Sinfield, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker (R), Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney (R), Jack Wildermuth

In Angus Lovell, Lachlan Hearne, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Jem Ryan, Tom Straker

Out Joe Burns, James Bazley, Blake Edwards, Aryan Jain, Matthew Kuhnemann (Tasmania), Will Prestwidge (Tasmania)

Last season Sixth

How they shape up

It's a new era in Queensland with a new coach in Johan Botha and a new captain and vice-captain in Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson , following a dismal last summer which saw long-time coach Wade Seccombe depart after they finished last in the Shield. Botha is not afraid to push change and has already done so with the leadership as well as asking former captain Usman Khawaja to open the batting in the Shield team after previously slotting in at No. 4. They have some injury issues in their bowling ranks with Xavier Bartlett nursing a side strain, while Gurinder Sandhu missed the first two One-Day Cup games with a calf issue. Michael Neser is returning from a calf problem in the pre-season but got through the One-Day Cup games unscathed. Queensland's bowling was uncharacteristically lacklustre last year as they struggled to take 20 wickets and they did not have a single batter score more than 555 runs in the Shield season and only three managed 400 or more. They are looking for improvement in both areas with a particular focus on settling a young middle-order.

Player to watch

Jack Clayton will be pivotal for Queensland with the bat. The 25-year-old left-hand batter was their leading run-scorer last year scoring two centuries at No. 4, but he was shuffled around the order through Nos. 3, 4, and 5 over the course of the season and only averaged 32.64. Queensland's top order will be unsettled due to the possible comings and goings of Khawaja, Labuschagne and even Matt Renshaw with Australia A duty. Clayton will likely be a constant unless he gets an Australia A call-up himself. Much will rest on his shoulders as the bedrock of the Bulls' middle-order when the Test players aren't there. will be pivotal for Queensland with the bat. The 25-year-old left-hand batter was their leading run-scorer last year scoring two centuries at No. 4, but he was shuffled around the order through Nos. 3, 4, and 5 over the course of the season and only averaged 32.64. Queensland's top order will be unsettled due to the possible comings and goings of Khawaja, Labuschagne and even Matt Renshaw with Australia A duty. Clayton will likely be a constant unless he gets an Australia A call-up himself. Much will rest on his shoulders as the bedrock of the Bulls' middle-order when the Test players aren't there.

Australia impact

Khawaja and Labuschagne will play the first two matches at least and Khawaja will likely play the third while Labuschagne may miss due to Australia's ODI series with Pakistan. Labuschagne is unlikely to return until mid-March when the Champions Trophy is complete. Khawaja should be back in mid-February after Australia's tour of Sri Lanka and might be available for the last couple of matches of the summer. Renshaw and Neser could be called into Australia A squads or even the Test squad as cover at various stages during November and December which could impact their availability, and Renshaw may be considered for Sri Lanka. Swepson is another who could be a candidate for Australia A cricket and the Sri Lanka tour. Bartlett's return from injury is an unknown, but his progression into Australia's white-ball ranks could see him picked for the Pakistan series in November if he is fit.

Nathan McSweeney will lead South Australia • Getty Images

South Australia

Squad Wes Agar, Kyle Brazell (R), Jordan Buckingham, Aidan Cahill (R), Alex Carey (CA), Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Travis Head (CA), Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Harry Matthias (R), Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Campbell Thompson (R), Henry Thornton

In Jason Sangha (NSW), Mackenzie Harvey, Conor McInerney, Campbell Thompson

Out Jake Carder, David Grant, Isaac Higgins, Kelvin Smith

Last season Fifth

How they shape up

South Australia's Shield woes led to some significant leadership changes, with Ryan Harris taking over as coach and Nathan McSweeney being appointed captain on top of changes in the high-performance department with long-time general manager Tim Nielsen departing. They have once again recruited from interstate with Jason Sangha moving across from New South Wales and Mackenzie Harvey joining the squad after a strong season of grade cricket in Victoria. The batting remains the major Achilles heel in Shield cricket while the fast-bowling stocks are strong. McSweeney will lead the batting unit at No. 3. Henry Hunt had a lean summer, except for one big century, and missed the last three games with injury so his return at the top will help. They are hoping to settle the top six after cycling through endless combinations in the recent past. Jake Fraser-McGurk is set to bat at No. 6, if selected, after an unsuccessful attempt at opening late last summer. The bowling attack will be led by Nathan McAndrew and Jordan Buckingham. Offspinner Ben Manenti was excellent with the bat last summer scoring five half-centuries but he took just 13 wickets at 64.30, albeit Adelaide Oval has been a graveyard for Shield spinners in the drop-in pitch era.

Player to watch

Nathan McSweeney will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders but the 25-year-old is relishing the challenge of captaining and batting No. 3. He is coming off his best domestic season to date, scoring 762 runs at 40.10 last summer including three centuries. He is on the Australia selectors' radar having captained Australia A already, but his batting record isn't quite at the level of some of the other Test batting candidates dominating the Shield at the moment. He is keen to emulate what Cameron Bancroft has done in WA and consistently deliver big runs for his side.

Australia impact

Travis Head may only play one Shield game before the Border-Gavaskar series with the imminent birth of his second child limiting his availability. Alex Carey was set to play the first three but his return to form in the ODI side may complicate matters as Australia's first ODI against Pakistan coincides with the third Shield game. Fraser-McGurk is a likely candidate to play in the ODI and T20I series against Pakistan if the Test players are rested as expected. Spencer Johnson is already unavailable through injury but if he does return to fitness by November, he may well be called away to play white-ball cricket for Australia. McAndrew, Buckingham and McSweeney are all candidates to play for Australia A in two matches against India A, which could rule them out of the third Shield game and affect their ability to play in the fourth given the short turnaround between fixtures.

Tasmania

Captain Jordan Silk

Coach Jeff Vaughan Jeff Vaughan

Squad Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Nick Davis (R), Jake Doran, Kieran Elliot, Nathan Ellis (CA), Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Kuhnemann, Rafael Macmillan (R), Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Aiden O'Connor (R), Mitch Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan (R), Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright

In Matthew Kuhnemann (Queensland), Will Prestwidge (Queensland), Kieran Elliot, Rafael Macmillan

Out Sam Rainbird, Matthew Wade, Paddy Dooley

Last season Second

How they shape up

Last season's finalists look well-placed to be competitive again, especially with the recruitment of Test spinner Matt Kuhnemann , who will bolster their attack significantly. They have lost Matthew Wade, who has retired from first-class cricket. But he only played six games last year, although he scored a vital century in their record fourth-innings run chase against Queensland.

The batting failed them in last summer's final but they had a good year led by Beau Webster and Jordan Silk. Tasmania would be keen to see Caleb Jewell and Tim Ward return to their best at the top of the order.

The attack remains their strong suit in home conditions especially, and Kuhnemann provides versatility when they play elsewhere. If they can get Riley Meredith and Billy Stanlake fit enough to play more than the four games they managed between them last season, then that adds another dynamic. Nathan Ellis did not play a single Shield game last season but has a decent first-class record and could be available for a few games early in the season around his white-ball commitments for Australia.

Player to watch

It will be hard for Beau Webster to back up last season's heroics but if he can, he will almost certainly catch the selectors' attention. He was the highest scorer in the Shield last season with 938 runs at 58.62 and took 30 wickets at 29.30. Sir Garfield Sobers, in 1963-64, is the only other player in Shield history to score more than 900 runs and take more than 30 wickets in the same season and only three other players have scored more than 800 and taken 20 wickets in a season. He had an excellent winter in the County Championship for Gloucestershire and started the summer with wickets in the opening two One-Day Cup games. Australia's Test allrounders Green and Mitchell Marsh have clouds over their bowling capabilities. Webster's bowling is more akin to Marsh's than Green's but his versatility and resilience could be an asset if he scores runs and takes wickets early in the season.

Australia impact

Tasmania won't be as affected by Australia call-ups as other states. Ellis is working his way back from a hamstring injury but will likely feature in Australia's ODI and T20I series against Pakistan if fit. He didn't play a Shield game last summer and isn't central to their plans. Meredith falls in a similar category if he can recover from a side issue. Webster could play for Australia A in two games in late October/early November against India A that overlap with two Shield rounds. Jewell is another who may get called up for that series. Kuhnemann is unlikely to feature in those matches but is a great chance to go to Sri Lanka in February which could see him miss one or two games.

Todd Murphy is hoping for a big summer • Getty Images

Victoria

Squad Austin Anlezark (R), Liam Blackford, Scott Boland (CA), Dylan Brasher, Josh Brown, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon (R), Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Jai Lemire (R), Reiley Mark (R), Glenn Maxwell (CA), Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy (CA), Fergus O'Neill, Tyler Pearson (R), Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short (CA), Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland, Douglas Warran (R)

In Josh Brown

Out Travis Dean, Matt Fotia, Nic Maddinson, Tom O'Donnell, Wil Parker

Last season Fourth

How they shape up

Victoria are hoping to bounce back after back-to-back losses at the end of the season cost them a chance at a third consecutive Shield final. But they are bullish about their chances this summer with a similar group that is another 12 months older and building experience year on year. They do lose the prolific Maddinson at the top of the order, while Will Pucovski 's likely retirement also means there's opportunities for younger players like Ashley Chandrasinghe and Campbell Kellaway. Pete Handscomb remains a rock at No. 4 and Matt Short , when available, has been an outstanding performer at No. 5. The attack is well balanced and they are building some depth. They will need it as Scott Boland 's availability will be limited while captain Will Sutherland is slowly building his workloads after a back injury and has already flagged that he will miss the odd game and be on restrictions when he returns. Fergus O'Neill and Peter Siddle will be bankers while a fully fit Todd Murphy balances the attack nicely after he was plagued by shoulder issues last year. The off-season development of Sam Elliott is also a positive and he will be vying for a spot alongside Mitchell Perry.

Player to watch

Todd Murphy performed superbly across the six Tests he played in India and England in 2023, including playing as the lone spinner in his last Test at The Oval when he took six wickets in Lyon's absence. But his place as Australia's No. 2 Test spinner and Lyon's natural successor is under threat from Western Australia's offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli after Murphy took just 17 wickets at 38 for Victoria last summer, while Rocchiccioli took 46 wickets at 27.60. Both men are vying for a spot on the Sri Lanka Test tour where Australia could play as many as three spinners in the same XI. Prior to that, though, Lyon turns 37 during the opening Test against India and although he wants to play until he is 40, his body and, more specifically his calf may have other ideas. If an opportunity arises sooner than Sri Lanka, Murphy will hope to be bowling well enough to get the call.

Australia impact

Boland's management by CA will be the biggest hurdle for Victoria to navigate. He was only allowed to play six games last season despite not playing a single Test match. He will again be carefully managed coming off plantar fasciitis and a knee issue and might only play one of the first three before Australia A duties or the Test series. Short will be unavailable around Australia's ODI and T20I series against Pakistan but also could be involved with Australia A. Marcus Harris is another who might be called into the Australia A series.

Glenn Maxwell is usually assumed not to be available at all but the schedule does allow him the opportunity to play upwards of four Shield games either side of the ODI and T20I fixtures, but it seems more likely he will play one or two, if any. Sutherland could get a limited-overs call-up if fit in November while O'Neill is a chance to play for Australia A. Murphy might play one Australia A game but will almost certainly go to Sri Lanka later in the summer. Handscomb is another who might be called-up for the two-Test tour given he is one of the best middle-order players of spin in Australia.

Aaron Hardie has a lot to gain this season • Getty Images

Western Australia

Squad Cameron Bancroft, Mahli Beardman (R), Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Cameron Green (CA), Sam Greer (R), Aaron Hardie (CA), Liam Haskett, Baxter Holt, Josh Inglis (CA), Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh (CA), Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris (CA), Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson (CA), Corey Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Ashton Turner, Josh Vernon (R), Corey Wasley (R), Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie

In Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Baxter Holt, Corey Wasley

Out Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

Last season First

How they shape up

The defending champions shape up with a very similar squad to the one that has yielded a hat-trick of titles and they will be hard to beat again. No team has won four titles in a row since the Shield became a six-team competition in 1977-78. WA has faced plenty of challenges with injuries and international departures over the last three seasons, but this campaign looks like it could be their most challenging yet. With full availability, they have an international standard team. But they will need to rely on the depth of their squad. The attack is going to rely on Joel Paris, Matt Kelly and Cameron Gannon again as Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson 's availability is going to be limited at best due to careful management. Richardson is unlikely to play Shield cricket in the first half of the summer. Offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli has been a lynchpin across the three titles having played 24 of the last 25 matches. But his success may lead to higher honours with Australia A matches and a Sri Lanka tour this summer, meaning WA will need to find another option in either Cooper Connolly or recalling the uncontracted Ashton Agar.

Batting wise, WA still have the most reliable and experienced opening duo in the competition in Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman, who is now the official captain having captained the last two titles as stand-in for the absent Mitchell Marsh . Hilton Cartwright and Ashton Turner will be important, ever-present figures in the middle-order because there will be a lot of international players coming and going including Marsh, Aaron Hardie , Josh Inglis and possible Cameron Green if fit. The likes of Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie and allrounder Keaton Critchell will get plenty of opportunities at various stages when the international players are absent or managed. Philippe's move to NSW means Baxter Holt and Joel Curtis are vying for the back-up keeper's role, although Curtis did replace Philippe at one stage last season.

Player to watch

Cameron Bancroft will garner a lot of attention at the start of the summer due to the injury to Green but Aaron Hardie could be the player with the most to gain. He had an excellent white-ball tour of England and has shown his talent at Shield and Australia A level with both bat and ball. If he can score heavily in the early rounds, take wickets and increase his bowling loads while staying fit, a Test opportunity may present itself a lot sooner than many would have expected for him.

Australia impact