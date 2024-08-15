Matches (17)
News

Paine makes rapid climb to Adelaide Strikers head coach

The former Australia captain replaces Jason Gillespie after the state and BBL roles were split

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tim Paine in the dugout, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL, SCG, December 22, 2023

Tim Paine was an assistant coach for Adelaide Strikers last season  •  Getty Images

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has been named Adelaide Strikers' new BBL head coach less than two years after he finished his professional career.
Paine, who was Jason Gillespie's assistant last season, will take the role vacated by Gillespie's departure with the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) deciding to split the state and BBL jobs. Last week Ryan Harris was confirmed as South Australia's new head coach.
Paine has moved rapidly through the coaching system. He is currently working with NT Strike in the Top End T20 series, last season was an assistant to Adam Voges for Australia A and has also worked with the Under-19 set up and the women's team. He had previously spoken about his interest in the BBL role if the two men's coaching jobs were broken up.
"I am honoured and excited by the opportunity to coach such a well-established and strongly supported club, and I can't wait for the start of BBL|14 in December," Paine said.
"After spending time in Adelaide last year, I believe the Strikers team and the whole of South Australian cricket has huge potential and I'm looking forward to being part of taking it forward and winning a few trophies."
Last season Strikers went on a late run with four consecutive victories to squeeze into the finals where they defeated defending champions Perth Scorchers in the Knockout before falling to eventual winners Brisbane Heat in the Challenger.
Paine's international career ended controversially when he resigned on the eve of the 2021-22 Ashes.
His first major duty will be overseeing the BBL draft alongside Strikers' captain Matt Short on September 1. The club have yet to confirm a pre-draft signing and will have picks 5, 11, 20 and 29.
Rashid Khan has been a long-time figure at Strikers and had been due to return last season before being ruled out through injury. He will be part of MI Cape Town in the SA20 which overlaps with the BBL during January and it has yet to be confirmed whether he will nominate this year.
Strikers will be boosted by Chris Lynn being available for the entire tournament after he signed a new one-year deal having previously left the BBL early to play in the ILT20.
Current Adelaide Strikers BBL squad: James Bazley, Jordan Buckingham, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Chris Lynn, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald
Tim PaineAdelaide StrikersAustraliaBig Bash League

