Paine makes rapid climb to Adelaide Strikers head coach

Former Australia captain Tim Paine
has been named Adelaide Strikers' new BBL head coach less than two years after he finished his professional career.
Paine has moved rapidly through the coaching system. He is currently working with NT Strike in the Top End T20 series, last season was an assistant to Adam Voges for Australia A and has also worked with the Under-19 set up and the women's team. He had previously spoken about his interest in the BBL role
if the two men's coaching jobs were broken up.
"I am honoured and excited by the opportunity to coach such a well-established and strongly supported club, and I can't wait for the start of BBL|14 in December," Paine said.
"After spending time in Adelaide last year, I believe the Strikers team and the whole of South Australian cricket has huge potential and I'm looking forward to being part of taking it forward and winning a few trophies."
Paine's international career ended controversially when he resigned on the eve of the 2021-22 Ashes.
His first major duty will be overseeing the BBL draft alongside Strikers' captain Matt Short on September 1. The club have yet to confirm a pre-draft signing and will have picks 5, 11, 20 and 29.
Rashid Khan has been a long-time figure at Strikers and had been due to return last season before being ruled out through injury. He will be part of MI Cape Town in the SA20
which overlaps with the BBL during January and it has yet to be confirmed whether he will nominate this year.
Strikers will be boosted by Chris Lynn
being available for the entire tournament after he signed a new one-year deal having previously left the BBL early to play in the ILT20.
Current Adelaide Strikers BBL squad: James Bazley, Jordan Buckingham, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Chris Lynn, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald