The former Australia quick started his career with the state and has been holding the role in an interim capacity

Ryan Harris has been named South Australia's new men's head coach, filling the role vacated by Jason Gillespie's departure earlier this year.

Harris, who began his playing career with the state, has been leading the men's programme in an interim capacity over the last few months while the role was recruited for and will take over full-time immediately as pre-season ramps up.

It has yet to be confirmed who will become Adelaide Strikers' BBL head coach (Gillespie held both positions) but it's understood splitting the job has become increasingly likely. Tim Paine has previously confirmed his interest in the Strikers' role should that be the case.

"I'm thrilled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of South Australia where I began my first-class playing journey more than 20 years ago," Harris said. "Having worked closely with the team last summer and during our current pre-season training, I know what this squad is capable of and can't wait to get started and build on the positive steps we saw last year.

"Under new captain Nathan McSweeney, there is a real sense of self-belief among the group and we'll be working hard to ensure we hit the ground running with the new season rapidly approaching."

South Australia finished fifth in the Sheffield Shield last season after a fourth place in 2022-23 which followed five consecutive wooden spoons. They were bottom in the Marsh Cup after reaching the final the previous season.

There is a chance they will see more of internationals Travis Head and Alex Carey early in the Sheffield Shield window during October.

After retiring, Harris moved into coaching with the Australia men's under-19 team at the 2018 and 2020 World Cups and has also worked in the IPL with Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. He also had stints as a consultant with the men's team while Justin Langer was coach.