Matthew Mott steps down as England white-ball coach

Matthew Mott has stepped down as England Men's white-ball head coach with immediate effect.

Mott was halfway through a four-year contract, during which time he presided over triumph at the 2022 T20 World Cup as well as the side's failure to defend that title this year or the 50-over crown they won in 2019 at the 2023 edition, where they won just three of their nine games.

He will be replaced by assistant coach Marcus Trescothick on an interim basis for the rest of the home summer, which includes three T20Is and five ODIs against Australia in September.

On Sunday, Mott met with Rob Key , ECB managing director of England men's cricket, to gauge his view on the last nine months as part of a review into the drop in team's limited-overs performances.

"I am immensely proud to have coached the England Men's team; it has been an honour," Mott said. "We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022.

"I would like to thank the players, management, and everyone at the ECB for their commitment, support, and hard work during my time. I leave with many great friendships and incredible memories. Finally, I would like to thank the England fans, who have always backed us and given us fantastic support wherever we have travelled around the world."

Appointed in May 2022, Mott also led England to white-ball series victories against Australia, Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand and Pakistan. But it appears that England's most recent campaign, where they were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the semi-finals by eventual winners India, was pivotal to the decision.

Matthew Mott was halfway through his contract • Getty Images

Key said the search for a full-time replacement would begin immediately. He believed the rapport between Trescothick and white-ball captain Jos Buttler "will help us maintain continuity and stability".

"On behalf of everyone connected to England cricket and me personally, I would like to thank Matthew for all he has done for the team since his appointment," Key said. "He can be proud of his achievements as he leaves his post as one of only three coaches who have won a Men's World Cup with England.

"After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead. This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team's future success. With our focus shifting towards the Champions Trophy early next year and the next cycle of white-ball competition, it is crucial that we ensure the team is focused and prepared."

Trescothick, added: "England cricket is in a strong position, and the potential is huge, given the quality we have available. It is about harnessing that potential and developing the work that has already been put in place by Matthew Mott and the rest of the set-up. I'm excited about the challenge and shaping how we want to play."

Eoin Morgan , England's former World Cup-winning captain who now works as a commentator, recently dismissed reports that he could replace Mott as nothing more than "speculation".