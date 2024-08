Coaching? It's all about the vibes, man

This year's edition of the Hundred is supposedly being viewed as a "shop window" by the ECB , as it tries to tempt overseas investors to stick a little money in the kitty for English cricket's long-term benefit. But what if the shop in question is more Poundland than Harrods? (For overseas readers unfamiliar with Poundland, the clue is in the name.) The ECB's proposals to sell shares in the eight teams were described as "delusional" and a "car crash" in one newspaper report - and that wasthe opening night of the men's competition , when 100 was less of a description than an unachievable goal (Birmingham Phoenix 89 off 81 beaten by Oval Invincibles 93 off 69). The fear is that whatever the window dressing, franchise owners shopping around for their next shiny toy are quickly going to realise that what's on the plate is a nothing burger…