Coaching? It's all about the vibes, man

But then, one of Warne's last gigs before his untimely death a couple of years ago was head coach of London Spirit in the Hundred. Just how much coaching he actually did is open to question, given it was an experimental format, Eoin Morgan was the team's captain… and Warne spent a chunk of his only season in charge isolating due to Covid. Nevertheless, he would have had plenty to pass on, even if some of it was about pizza toppings. Perhaps, given Warne's capacity for misdirection, his original observation was an early outing for the now ubiquitous banter bus rather than a carefully considered personal philosophy.