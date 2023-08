Tom Curran, Jimmy Neesham turn the tables with record Hundred stand

Curran and Neesham are only the fifth pair of No.6 and No.7 with fifty-plus scores in the same innings in men's T20s. Oval Invincibles' innings was only the tenth in men's T20s where two players batting at No.6 and lower had fifty-plus scores in the same innings. Never, in the Hundred, before this game, had two players batting outside the top three scored fifties in the same innings.