Tom Curran, Jimmy Neesham turn the tables with record Hundred stand
Invincibles' sixth-wicket pair shared record unbeaten 127-run stand from only 64 balls
127 Partnership runs between Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham, the highest for any wicket in the Hundred Men's competition. The previous highest was the unbeaten 124 between Dawid Malan and D'Arcy Short for Trent Rockets' second wicket against Southern Brave in 2021.
34 Oval Invincibles' total at the fall of the fifth wicket. Only one team has won a men's T20 final after losing their fifth wicket at a lower total - 32 by Uganda in the Africa Continental Cup final earlier this year against Kenya, where they finished on 125 and won by one run.
1 Number of teams to have won a game in the Hundred Men's competition, despite losing their first five wickets for less than 50 runs, before the Invincibles on Sunday. Trent Rockets defeated the Northern Superchargers in 2021 by two wickets in the pursuit of a 133-run target, from five down for 41 runs.
29 Runs aggregated by Invincibles' top five on Sunday. It is the lowest contribution by the top five batters of a team to win a men's T20 final. The previous lowest was 42 runs by Westerns against the Northerns in the 2009 Zimbabwe domestic T20 final. It is also the lowest contribution by the top five batters of a winning team in the Hundred Men's competition.
3 Number of sixth-wicket partnerships in men's T20s that have been higher than the unbroken 127 between Curran and Neesham. The highest is 161 by Andre Russell and Kennar Lewis for the Jamaica Tallawahs against Trinbago Knight Riders in 2018. The Curran-Neesham partnership was also the first century stand for the sixth wicket or lower in a men's T20 final.
7 Curran's 67 not out is also the highest score while batting at No.7 or lower in a men's T20 final, surpassing MS Dhoni's 63 not out against Mumbai Indians in the 2013 IPL final.
5 Curran and Neesham are only the fifth pair of No.6 and No.7 with fifty-plus scores in the same innings in men's T20s. Oval Invincibles' innings was only the tenth in men's T20s where two players batting at No.6 and lower had fifty-plus scores in the same innings. Never, in the Hundred, before this game, had two players batting outside the top three scored fifties in the same innings.
4 out of 5 T20 fifties by Curran have come while batting at No.7 or lower. Russell (9), Kieron Pollard (7), David Wiese (5) and James Foster (4) are the other players with four or more fifty-plus scores while batting at No.7 or lower in the men's T20s.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo