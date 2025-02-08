Middlesex recover £100,000 of missing funds but former CEO avoids criminal charges

Middlesex CCC has confirmed that it has recovered £100,000 that was incorrectly paid to the club's former CEO Richard Goatley prior to his resignation in 2021, but has offered no comment to the news that Goatley will not be facing criminal charges after the Metropolitan police deemed there was insufficient evidence of wrongdoing.

The dispute between the club and Goatley has been an ugly and protracted one, and reached a head in May 2024 when Middlesex reported him to the police, alleging that about £70,000 in unauthorised expenses had been paid into his personal bank account.

In return, Goatley went to the high court to lodge a personal injury claim, accusing Middlesex of pursuing a harassment campaign against him. In April 2021, he had suffered a stroke during a committee meeting at Lord's, and was subsequently forced to resign due to ill health. The club denies any wrongdoing.

Middlesex went on to record a loss of £952,000 in 2021, with their net assets shrinking from approx £2 million to £179,000 - thanks in part to the club's pensions contributions being wrongly paid for 12 months, which caused a further £350,000 deficit in their books. In 2023, the club was placed into "special measures" by the ECB, having been fined £50,000 for financial irregularities and handed a suspended points deduction.

In a statement, a Met police spokesperson acknowledged that Middlesex had made allegations of fraud against Goatley, adding that the "nature of the alleged offences were complex and required careful "consideration".

"After a thorough and detailed assessment, officers decided on Wednesday 29 January that no criminal offences could be identified," the spokesperson continued. "The case will be reopened should further investigative opportunities become available."

In a statement, Goatley said he had always maintained his innocence, adding that the police's finding were "welcome" and came as "no surprise". He confirmed that he will be continuing his civil claim against Middlesex.

Responding to the developments, Middlesex said it was pleased to confirm the recovery of the missing funds after a "lengthy and challenging process", adding that they comprised £57,000 of unauthorised cheques paid into Goatley's bank account and a further £43,000 of ineligible payments made into his pension fund.