Mitchell McClenaghan named MI Emirates bowling coach

Mitchell McClenaghan , a four-time IPL champion with Mumbai Indians, has been appointed bowling coach of MI Emirates, their ILT20 affiliate. It will be McClenaghan's first major role as a coach, having last played professionally in 2021. He represented New Zealand in 48 ODIs and 29 T20Is picking up 82 and 30 wickets respectively.

McClenaghan will work under Robin Singh , who has been appointed head coach after he spent the ILT20's first season as MI Emirates' general manager. Singh, who stepped down as UAE men's coach last year, replaces Shane Bond who has left Mumbai's global network and has taken over at Paarl Royals in the SA20.

MI Emirates recently announced that Nicholas Pooran will be their captain this season, joining after a short stint with Durban's Super Giants in the SA20. They will be without Kieron Pollard, who led them to a third-placed finish last season, who has replaced the injured Rashid Khan as MI Cape Town captain.

Several other ILT20 franchises have changed their coaches ahead of the 2024 season, which starts on January 19. Johan Botha has replaced Paul Farbrace at Sharjah Warriors, with compatriot JP Duminy due to work as his assistant. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the English wicketkeeper-batter, replaces Moeen Ali as captain.

Elsewhere, Hemang Badani has taken over from Phil Simmons as Dubai Capitals coach. Badani, who has recently worked with the Sunrisers franchises in both the IPL and the SA20, recently coached India Capitals in the Legends League, who like Dubai Capitals are owned by GMR Group.