Mitchell Starc 'surprised at the lower pace of Pakistan bowlers'

Starc acknowledged that the extra pace wouldn't be quite as crucial at the MCG. "Case in point, you look at Scotty Boland who can bowl good wheels, but he's not at your top end of pace bowlers," he said. "But he generates a lot of sideways movement here in Melbourne, obviously being his home ground. He's done it for a long time and we saw that obviously against England , where every ball he bowled could have been a wicket. So I don't think that pace is the be all and end all. Certainly, for our attack we all complement each other really well by doing things very differently."