Washington Freedom eyeing Smith for brief appearance between Tests

Steven Smith is in line for a brief appearance for Washington Freedom at MLC 2025 between the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa and Australia's tour of the West Indies.

While Freedom said on Tuesday that Smith "will feature" in two matches, ESPNcricinfo understands that the final details of the arrangement are still being worked through with Cricket Australia (CA).

If, as expected, Smith gets the sign-off, he could feature in matches on June 17 against LA Knight Riders in Oakland - just two days after the WTC final - and June 21 against MI New York in Dallas. Australia's first Test against West Indies starts on June 25 in Barbados. However, the June 17 appearance could be impacted should the reserve day for the WTC final on June 16 be activated in the event of rain.

"It's great to have Steve Smith again with us this season albeit only for probably two matches," Freedom general manager Michael Klinger told the team's website. "That continuity is really important for us. He was a fantastic leader for us last year, a big reason why we won. Hopefully he will be part of the Washington Freedom setup for many years to come."

Smith captained Freedom to the title in the 2024 season where he made 336 runs at 56.00 in nine innings at a strike rate of 148.67.

Pat Cummins , who signed a long-term deal with San Francisco Unicorns last year, won't feature in the 2025 edition while Travis Head , another Freedom player, had previously announced he wouldn't return to MLC. Josh Inglis is another member of the Test squad who played last season.

Meanwhile, Freedom have signed emerging T20 star Mitchell Owen as he continues to find franchise deals around the world following his breakout BBL campaign with Hobart Hurricanes.

"He can play in pressure situations, making an unbelievable hundred in the BBL final," Klinger said of Owen. "He provides a style of batting that is quite similar to Travis Head, a right-handed version. We felt he's a real good replacement. He's at the start of a career that's about to flourish.

"He could potentially be a long-term player for Washington Freedom. Someone we look to have a great relationship with going forward."

Owen is currently with Punjab Kings at IPL 2025 having previously featured in PSL 2025 for Peshawar Zalmi and the SA20.