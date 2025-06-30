Dhoni's application to trademark 'Captain Cool' gets accepted

MS Dhoni 's application to trademark the phrase 'Captain Cool' - a moniker long associated with him because of his calm on-field demeanour - has been officially accepted and published by the Trademark Registry of India.

The trademark will be granted if no objection or opposition is raised by any third party within 120 days of its acceptance, which was on June 16, 2025. The trademark was filed under categories related to sports training, coaching, and the provision of sports training facilities and services.

Dhoni had filed the application in June 2023. He was informed at the time by the registry that another company, Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Private Limited, had already registered the trademark 'Captain Cool'. In response, Dhoni filed a rectification petition for the cited mark, alleging that the company was attempting to exploit his brand and the popularity of the term.

In his application, Dhoni stated: "This is a case of bad faith registration on the part of the company, aimed at deceiving the public and unlawfully enriching themselves by trading on the name of a well-known individual." Dhoni's application was accepted after at least four hearings.

Dhoni was last seen in action during IPL 2025, where he took over the Chennai Super Kings' captaincy midway through the season after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury. CSK endured a disappointing campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time in 16 seasons.

Earlier this month, Dhoni was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world," Dhoni said in a statement. "To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever."