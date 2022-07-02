Mumbai Cricket Association proposes retainer contracts for senior men and women's teams

Domestic contracts, one of the first promises of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly upon taking over in November 2019, could soon become a reality for at least Mumbai's cricketers.

A proposal made by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil, in the wake of Mumbai's excellent showing in the 2021-22 domestic season, has been approved, in principle, during the association's apex council meeting earlier this week. This will have to be ratified at the AGM, likely to be held in August.

Retainers for senior men and women's teams have been proposed, similar to BCCI's gradation system for its national players. The number of contracts up for grabs is yet to be decided. However, it is likely that those who have a BCCI central contract could be excluded from the list, given the aim is to bring as many players under the umbrella as possible.

Talks of player contracts have been gaining momentum ever since hundreds of domestic cricketers around the country were deprived of their earnings during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the BCCI truncating its domestic season. In fact, 2020-21 was the first time that the Ranji Trophy had to be shelved because of the pandemic situation in the country.

The players have welcomed the news, even though there is a tinge of apprehension on how and when it would eventually come to fruition.

Last September, the BCCI hiked the match fees for domestic cricketers, with the senior men earning between INR 40,000 and 60,000 per day while senior women taking home up to INR 20,000 per day. But the spin-off effect was hardly felt given the BCCI's domestic season was curtailed in 2021-22.

The Ranji Trophy , for example, was shrunk to just three league games followed by the knockouts. The players hope the board would revert to the original format, which would guarantee a team at least eight or nine group games. This would then help significantly increase earnings.

INR 1 crore prize money for Ranji Trophy runners-up

Even as Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced an INR 2 crore reward in addition to the INR 2 crore allotted by the BCCI to first-time winners MP, the MCA has announced a prize money of INR 1 crore for the team that finished runners-up at the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy under Prithvi Shaw's captaincy. The MCA has also matched the prize money announced by the BCCI for the age-group teams.

Mumbai has had an excellent domestic season. The senior men's side reached the Ranji final after six years, the Under-25s were crowned champions of the CK Nayudu Trophy, and the Under-19s finished runners-up in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

The MCA also awarded retired umpires a one-time payment of INR 50,000, while also announcing a prize pot of INR 25 lakh for the ground staff for their work during the IPL, which was staged across three venues in the city.