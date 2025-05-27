Namibia to play South Africa for first time in new Windhoek stadium in October

Namibia will host South Africa for a historic first meeting between the two sides to mark the official opening of their new ground in Windhoek. The one-off T20I will take place on October 11.

Importantly, it will commemorate the opening of Cricket Namibia's first official stadium - previously internationals took place at the Wanderers, also in Windhoek, which is a club ground. The new ground will host the matches during the 2026 Under-19 Men's World Cup and the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup. Namibia is the co-host for the Under-19 World Cup with Zimbabwe and for the ODI World Cup with Zimbabwe and South Africa. The ground has been under construction since 2021 and will have a capacity of 7000. It is also the home of Namibia's high-performance centre.

"This truly is a memorable occasion," Johann Muller, Cricket Namibia CEO, said in a statement. "The new ground has been a dream for the last four years and has finally materialised. A match against our neighbours, and one of the top cricketing countries in the world, is the perfect way to open this world-class facility."

Despite being neighbours, South Africa have never played an international against Namibia, at bilateral or tournament level, and the trip across the western border indicates the growth in relations in cricket on the continent. South Africa and Zimbabwe are both playing a significant role at the African Cricket Association and there are talks of increased fixtures, such as this one, to grow the game. South Africa will also travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in 11 years later this year to play two Tests and a T20I tri-series.

"We are honoured to be part of this historic occasion," Pholesti Moseki, CSA CEO, said. "Namibia are a competitive side, and this fixture reflects the growing strength of cricket on the continent. As a fellow African cricketing nation and the host of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, we are proud to support the official opening of this new cricket ground, which will be one of the host venues of the tournament."