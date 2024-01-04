Nathan Smith joins Worcestershire as overseas player

New Zealand allrounder signs for entirety of 2024 season at New Road

Nathan Smith , the 25-year-old New Zealand allrounder, has joined Worcestershire as an overseas player for the entirety of the 2024 season.

Smith has yet to make his international debut, but has featured domestically for Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds, claiming 105 first-class wickets at 27.65 and 1620 runs at 26.55, with on first-class century. His T20 attributes include 52 wickets at 21.59, and a career strike-rate of 122.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Worcestershire for the 2024 season," Smith said. "The club's rich history and commitment to developing talent make it an ideal environment for me to grow as a cricketer.

"I've heard a lot of good things about the club from other Kiwis who have played at New Road recently, and I can't wait to join up with the rest of the squad and hit the ground running."

Worcestershire's head coach, Alan Richardson, added: "Nathan is a great character, and is a fantastic addition to our squad.

"We have been monitoring him for some time, and his pace and ability to swing the ball will provide us with a significant boost in our bowling department.

"He's a genuine wicket-taker, can also contribute valuable runs down the order, and is an outstanding fielder, making him a real all-round threat.