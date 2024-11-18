NCL round-up: Unbeaten Sylhet thrash Dhaka Metropolis, Rajshahi lose again

Sylhet Division continued to lead the National Cricket League Dhaka Metropolis continued to lead the National Cricket League points table after beating by an innings and 139 runs . The game lasted barely three days as Sylhet posted only their fourth win by an innings in first-class cricket, and their third win this season.

Amite Hasan 's century then helped Sylhet to a big lead, as they made 376 runs. Amite batted for four-and-a-half hours, on his way to 101 with 13 fours. Sylhet then shot out Dhaka for 107 runs in 33.4 overs, with Khaled taking five wickets. Raja picked up three wickets.

Khulna however couldn't give Imrul the perfect send-off as they were bowled out for 172 on the first day. Fast bowler Sumon Khan picked up six wickets while left-arm quick Salauddin Sakil took two wickets.

Sumon Khan returned figures of 6 for 50 in the first innings • BCB

Dhaka fell 12 runs behind Khulna, getting bowled out for 160. Medium pacers Al-Amin Hossain and Masum Khan along with left-arm spinner Aridul Islam Akash took three wickets each.

Khulna then got bowled out for 91 runs, their lowest NCL total against Dhaka. Fast bowler Anamul Haque took four wickets while Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took three and Sumon two. Rony Talukdar and Ariful Islam then knocked off the required 104 runs in 17.2 overs, as Khulna finished the game on the third afternoon.

Chattogram Division won their second successive match, beating Rajshahi Division won their second successive match, beating by nine wickets . Fahad Hossian and Ahmed Sharif starred with the ball as the once first-class giants Rajshahi continued their long-term downward spiral.

Batting first, Rajshahi were bowled out for 112 runs. Fahad took five wickets while Ashraful Hasan and Ifran Hossain took two each. Chattogram made 252 in reply, with Shamim Hossain top-scoring with an unbeaten 84. He struck four sixes and two fours in his 128-ball knock. Legspinner Wasi Siddiquee and medium pacer Sabbir Hossain took three wickets each.