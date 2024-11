"On November 16, I will retire from Test and first-class cricket. It is the most difficult and emotional decision of my life," he said.

Imrul played the last of his 39 Tests at Eden Gardens in 2019, in the first day-night Test match in India. Batting mostly at the top of the order and occasionally at No. 3, he made 1797 runs at an average of 24.28, with three centuries and four fifties. His Test career was most notable for his opening partnership with Tamim Iqbal; they remain Bangladesh's most prolific first-wicket pair