Hayley Mathews out with shoulder injury as England bat first

England win toss, bat vs West Indies

Hayley Matthews has been ruled out of the second ODI against England in Leicester due to a shoulder injury, leaving West Indies without their all-important captain as they seek their first win of the tour.

Fellow opening batter Qiana Joseph is also out of the tourists' playing XI because of illness, meaning Zaida James will move up the order, accompanied by Realeanna Grimmond , who is making her ODI debut. Grimmond made her international debut during the T20I leg of the tour, which England swept 3-0. Jannillea Glasgow, who played the first and second T20I, makes her first appearance in the ODIs. She replaces Mandy Mangru.

Joseph scored struck a fighting 62 in the first ODI in Derby, which West Indies lost by 108 runs. She shared a 91-run partnership in that match with Matthews, who made 48 and was the standout performer on either side in the T20I series with innings of 100 not out, 6 and 71 as well as taking 3 for 32 in the third match.

West Indies said Matthews had a left shoulder injury, which was aggravated by a fall during the first ODI, leading medical staff to advise precautionary measures for the second game.

Shemaine Campbelle, the regular vice-captain, will stand in as skipper for West Indies, who included former captain Stafanie Taylor in their side. Taylor was out for a duck in the second T20I in Hove, her only other appearance of this tour so far as she manages her comeback from injury.

England, who won the toss and elected to bat first in cool, overcast conditions, made two changes to their team, leaving out off-spinner Charlie Dean and seam bowler Em Arlott.

They are replaced by Alice Davidson-Richards, who slots into the middle order, and quick Lauren Filer as England look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell