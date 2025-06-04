Matches (7)
ENG vs WI (1)
IPL (2)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)

ESS Women vs WAR Women, 8th Match at Chelmsford, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 04 2025

8th Match, Chelmsford, June 04, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Essex Women FlagEssex Women
Warwickshire Women FlagWarwickshire Women
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
Warwickshire WomenWarwickshire Women
21007
3
Essex WomenEssex Women
21105
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2025
Match days04 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
