Essex overcome Kalis and showers to seal 14-over showdown

Essex 154 for 4 (Macleod 44, Scrivens 36) beat Birmingham Bears 139 for 8 (Kalis 52, MacGregor 3-32) by 19 runs (DLS)

Essex's batters came to the party as they overcame the weather and a late Sterre Kalis blitz to beat Warwickshire by 19 runs under the Duckworth Lewis Stern method at Chelmsford in the Vitality Blast women's competition.

Issy Macleod (44), Grace Scrivens (36) and an explosive 27 from Maddie Penna lifted the hosts to 154 for 4 in a game reduced to 14 overs-a-side by rain.

Kalis plundered 52 in 23 balls in reply, but her pyrotechnics came too late as Esmae MacGregor (3 for 32) and Sophia Smale (2 for 13) helped restrict the visitors to 139 for 8.

Scrivens survived a huge lbw shout first ball from Issy Wong, replays suggesting the England Lions' captain from last winter was lucky to escape the dreaded umpire's finger.

The Essex skipper made good use of the reprieve, driving and sweeping forcefully to clock up eight boundaries in quick time, At the other end Lauren Winfield-Hill's sumptuous straight drive helped raise the 50-partnerhip in 31 balls.

Charis Pavely ended the fun, luring Scrivens down the pitch to be stumped by Abi Freeborn. The batter hadn't reached the pavilion before a cloudburst drove the players from the field.

When play resumed 80 minutes later, Winfield-Hill perished caught at square leg off Millie Taylor, but Penna caught the mood launching the night's first six over the mid-wicket stand and adding four fours in a brutal 12-ball effort.

Even when she fell to Katie George's boundary catch, Macleod smote five fours as 57 came off the last four overs.

Davina Perrin, fresh from her 87 against Durham on Sunday, set the tone for the chase, pulling the first ball for four, and plundering three more boundaries from the next over bowled by Scriven.

One shot too many saw her hole out at mid-on off Kate Coppack, but Essex missed out on a second scalp in the powerplay when Wong, promoted up the order was reprieved on 11, a skier dropped at mid-off by Scrivens. The drop didn't prove expensive with the England all-rounder caught soon afterwards from the bowling of the in-form MacGregor who scattered the stumps of the dangerous Laura Harris later in the same over.