Matches (15)
ENG vs WI (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (7)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
Essex vs Glamorgan, South Group at Cardiff, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|10
|8
|0
|0
|125.00
|5 (4b)
|1 (1b)
(rhb)
|9
|8
|1
|0
|112.50
|4 (3b)
|5 (4b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(lm)
|4
|0
|35
|2
|8.75
|4
|4
|0
|-
(lfm)
|4
|0
|39
|0
|9.75
|10
|3
|2
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|168
|2833
|113*
|23.41
|28
|612
|73*
|27.82
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|158
|109
|3/20
|25.12
|328
|379
|6/17
|22.66
Last Bat: Kiran Carlson 93 (57b) • FOW: 174/4 (17.2 Ov)
end of over 196 runs
GLA: 185/4CRR: 9.73
Asa Tribe9 (8b 1x4)
Chris Cooke10 (8b)
Mohammad Amir 4-0-41-0
Paul Walter 4-0-35-2
18.6
4
Amir to Asa Tribe, FOUR runs
18.5
1
Amir to Cooke, 1 run
18.4
1
Amir to Asa Tribe, 1 run
18.3
•
Amir to Asa Tribe, no run
18.2
•
Amir to Asa Tribe, no run
18.1
•
Amir to Asa Tribe, no run
end of over 184 runs • 1 wicket
GLA: 179/4CRR: 9.94 • RRR: 2.50 • Need 5 from 12b
Asa Tribe4 (3b)
Chris Cooke9 (7b)
Paul Walter 4-0-35-2
Sam Cook 4-0-28-0
17.6
1
Walter to Asa Tribe, 1 run
17.5
2
Walter to Asa Tribe, 2 runs
17.4
1
Walter to Cooke, 1 run
17.3
1
Walter to Asa Tribe, 1 run
17.2
W
Walter to Carlson, OUT
Kiran Carlson c Pepper b Walter 93 (57b 5x4 6x6 72m) SR: 163.15
17.1
1
Walter to Cooke, 1 run
end of over 177 runs
GLA: 175/3CRR: 10.29 • RRR: 3.00 • Need 9 from 18b
Kiran Carlson95 (56b 5x4 6x6)
Chris Cooke7 (5b)
Sam Cook 4-0-28-0
Paul Walter 3-0-29-1
16.6
•
Cook to Carlson, no run
16.5
1
Cook to Cooke, 1 run
16.4
1
Cook to Carlson, 1 run
16.3
1
Cook to Cooke, 1 run
16.3
1w
Cook to Cooke, 1 wide
16.2
2
Cook to Cooke, 2 runs
16.1
1
Cook to Carlson, 1 run
end of over 165 runs • 1 wicket
GLA: 168/3CRR: 10.50 • RRR: 4.00 • Need 16 from 24b
Chris Cooke3 (2b)
Kiran Carlson93 (53b 5x4 6x6)
Paul Walter 3-0-29-1
Simon Harmer 3-0-35-1
15.6
2
Walter to Cooke, 2 runs
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Toss
|Glamorgan, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|6 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Glamorgan 4, Essex 0
Glamorgan Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|93
|57
|caught
|43
|28
|caught
|15
|8
|caught
|7
|6
|not out
|10
|8
|not out
|9
|8
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 2, w 5)
|Total
|185(4 wkts; 19 ovs)
