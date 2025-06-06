Matches (15)
Essex vs Glamorgan, South Group at Cardiff, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
South Group (D/N), Cardiff, June 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Essex FlagEssex
183/8
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
(19/20 ov, T:184) 185/4

Glamorgan won by 6 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Chris Cooke* 
(rhb)
10800125.005 (4b)1 (1b)
Asa Tribe 
(rhb)
9810112.504 (3b)5 (4b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Paul Walter 
(lm)
403528.75440-
Mohammad Amir 
(lfm)
403909.751032-
MatRunsHSAve
1682833113*23.41
2861273*27.82
MatWktsBBIAve
1581093/2025.12
3283796/1722.66
 Last BatKiran Carlson 93 (57b) FOW174/4 (17.2 Ov)
end of over 196 runs
GLA: 185/4CRR: 9.73 
Asa Tribe9 (8b 1x4)
Chris Cooke10 (8b)
Mohammad Amir 4-0-41-0
Paul Walter 4-0-35-2
18.6
4
Amir to Asa Tribe, FOUR runs
18.5
1
Amir to Cooke, 1 run
18.4
1
Amir to Asa Tribe, 1 run
18.3
Amir to Asa Tribe, no run
18.2
Amir to Asa Tribe, no run
18.1
Amir to Asa Tribe, no run
end of over 184 runs • 1 wicket
GLA: 179/4CRR: 9.94 RRR: 2.50 • Need 5 from 12b
Asa Tribe4 (3b)
Chris Cooke9 (7b)
Paul Walter 4-0-35-2
Sam Cook 4-0-28-0
17.6
1
Walter to Asa Tribe, 1 run
17.5
2
Walter to Asa Tribe, 2 runs
17.4
1
Walter to Cooke, 1 run
17.3
1
Walter to Asa Tribe, 1 run
17.2
W
Walter to Carlson, OUT
Kiran Carlson c Pepper b Walter 93 (57b 5x4 6x6 72m) SR: 163.15
17.1
1
Walter to Cooke, 1 run
end of over 177 runs
GLA: 175/3CRR: 10.29 RRR: 3.00 • Need 9 from 18b
Kiran Carlson95 (56b 5x4 6x6)
Chris Cooke7 (5b)
Sam Cook 4-0-28-0
Paul Walter 3-0-29-1
16.6
Cook to Carlson, no run
16.5
1
Cook to Cooke, 1 run
16.4
1
Cook to Carlson, 1 run
16.3
1
Cook to Cooke, 1 run
16.3
1w
Cook to Cooke, 1 wide
16.2
2
Cook to Cooke, 2 runs
16.1
1
Cook to Carlson, 1 run
end of over 165 runs • 1 wicket
GLA: 168/3CRR: 10.50 RRR: 4.00 • Need 16 from 24b
Chris Cooke3 (2b)
Kiran Carlson93 (53b 5x4 6x6)
Paul Walter 3-0-29-1
Simon Harmer 3-0-35-1
15.6
2
Walter to Cooke, 2 runs
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
TossGlamorgan, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days6 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Hassan Adnan
England
Naeem Ashraf
Match Referee
England
Simon Hinks
PointsGlamorgan 4, Essex 0
Glamorgan Innings
Player NameRB
KS Carlson
caught9357
WT Smale
caught4328
BI Kellaway
caught158
CA Ingram
caught76
CB Cooke
not out108
AM Tribe
not out98
Extras(lb 1, nb 2, w 5)
Total185(4 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR44016
LAN43112
LEI43112
NOT3218
WOR3124
DUR3124
BEARS3124
DER3030
YOR3030
South Group
TeamMWLPT
HAM33012
SOM33012
SUR4228
GLA3218
SUS3218
KEN3116
MID3022
GLO3030
ESS3030
Full Table