Glamorgan 185 for 4 (Carlson 93) beat Essex 183 for 8 (Pepper 60, Douthwaite 3-34) by six wickets

A magnificent Kiran Carlson 93 led Glamorgan back to winning ways against a winless Essex at Sophia Gardens.

The captain's knock was the catalyst in a successful chase of 184 and a six-wicket win. He had support from Will Smale with 43 as the opening pair set a strong platform for Carlson to continue through the innings.

Essex's strong total put the visitors in a strong position, led by Michael Pepper 's 30-ball 60 which included five sixes, his second half-century already in this competition. But it was not enough to prevent a third defeat from three.

After being put into bat with rain expected in the second innings, Essex started cautiously, taking just three from Timm van der Gugten's first over. Adam Rossington struggled once again, as the Essex batters have done in their opening two defeats. But a dominant partnership from Dean Elgar and Pepper worth 58 set the Eagles well on their way for a big total at 93 for 2 at the halfway stage.

Ben Kellaway was expensive but ended Pepper's powerful innings, having previously removed Elgar. After two consecutive sixes off the ambidextrous finger-spinner, Kellaway had the dangerous Pepper caught off a left-arm delivery to leave Essex 120 for 4 in the 13th over.

The momentum continued to swing over by over with Matt Critchley not firing off the back of his half-century last time out and Charlie Allison supplying a cameo of 21 from 14.

Glamorgan started in the innings as they knew they had to continue. After a similar powerplay to Essex, Smale and Carlson kicked on to the 91-run opening partnership that tipped the game their way.

Carlson raced to 32 from 19 while Smale had faced just three balls. Carlson maintained a high tempo, hitting exquisitely over extra-cover as his partner joined the action with slog-sweeps against spinners and seam alike.

Smale found himself a life in the ninth over but couldn't take advantage as a near identical ball to that dropped at deep-cover by Elgar found his hands later in the same over.

Kellaway kept up the attack, striking three boundaries in an eight-ball stay. While Carlson continued on the hunt for a second career T20 hundred, Essex chipped out wickets at the other end, continuing to ensure a new batter remained at the crease.