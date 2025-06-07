Changed England bowl first with rain in prospect at Taunton

England win toss, bowl vs West Indies

England have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the third and final ODI against West Indies at a gloomy Taunton, as the hosts seek a 3-0 sweep of the series and to keep the tourists winless for the tour.

England, who won the T20Is 3-0 and haven't been afraid to experiment during the ODIs, have made three changes and shuffled their batting order with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt set to open alongside Sophia Dunkley. Amy Jones, moved to the top of the line-up earlier in the series, drops back down to No. 6 while opening partner Tammy Beaumont is rested. Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards were named at No. 3 and 4 respectively, with Emma Lamb dropping down from three to five.

Also sitting out are seam bowler Lauren Bell and left-arm spinner Linsey Smith, making way for spinners Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn, the latter making her first appearance of the series. Seamer Em Arlott also plays.

West Indies, who confirmed on the eve of the match that star player and captain Hayley Matthews would miss the game with the shoulder injury which kept her out of the second ODI after she aggravated it in a fall while fielding in the first match in Derby, welcome back Qiana Joseph from illness.

She will open the batting with Realeanna Grimmond, who scored a half-century on ODI debut at the top of the order during the last game in Leicester. Zaida James, who opened with Grimmond on that occasion, drops back down to her regular No.3 spot. West Indies have also brought in off-spinner Ashmini Munisar, with Cherry-Ann Fraser and Afy Fletcher sitting out.

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Lamb, Amy Jones (wk), Em Arlott, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer