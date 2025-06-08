Matches (9)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
TNPL (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)

Sussex vs Glamorgan, South Group at Brighton, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group, Hove, June 08, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Sussex FlagSussex
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
SUS Win & Bat
GLA Win & Bat
SUS Win & Bowl
GLA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
GlamorganGlamorgan
32108
5
SussexSussex
32108
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:31
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2025
Match days8 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR44016
LAN43112
LEI43112
NOT3218
WOR3124
DUR3124
BEARS3124
DER3030
YOR3030
South Group
TeamMWLPT
HAM33012
SOM33012
SUR4228
GLA3218
SUS3218
KEN3116
MID3022
GLO3030
ESS3030
Full Table