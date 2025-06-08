Matches (9)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
TNPL (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
Bears vs Derbyshire, North Group at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group, Birmingham, June 08, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|7
Birmingham Bears
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|8
Derbyshire
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bears
W
L
L
L
W
Derbyshire
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 14:30
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|8 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
