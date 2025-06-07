Matches (16)
ENG vs WI (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
Notts vs Worcs, North Group at Nottingham, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group (N), Nottingham, June 07, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|4
Nottinghamshire
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|5
Worcestershire
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Notts
L
W
W
L
W
Worcs
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 23:20
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|7 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
