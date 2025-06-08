Matches (9)
Madurai vs Salem, 4th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (D/N), Coimbatore, June 08, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Siechem Madurai Panthers FlagSiechem Madurai Panthers
SKM Salem Spartans FlagSKM Salem Spartans
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Siechem Madurai PanthersSiechem Madurai Panthers
------
SKM Salem SpartansSKM Salem Spartans
------
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Saravanan
8 M • 81 Runs • 16.2 Avg • 184.09 SR
NS Chaturved
8 M • 76 Runs • 15.2 Avg • 135.71 SR
Sunny Sandhu
9 M • 208 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 141.49 SR
R Kavin
7 M • 204 Runs • 29.14 Avg • 135.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Gurjapneet Singh
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8 Econ • 17.53 SR
M Ashwin
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 17.66 SR
M Poiyamozhi
7 M • 16 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 10.06 SR
Sunny Sandhu
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 14.69 SR
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.15 start, First Session 15.15-16.45, Interval 16.45-17.05, Second Session 17.05-18.35
Match days8 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG11022.225
DD11021.435
LKK1010-1.435
TT1010-2.225
NRK-----
SMP-----
SAL-----
TRI-----
