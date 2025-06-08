Matches (9)
Madurai vs Salem, 4th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (D/N), Coimbatore, June 08, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Madurai
L
NR
L
L
W
Salem
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 18:56
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SMP8 M • 81 Runs • 16.2 Avg • 184.09 SR
SMP8 M • 76 Runs • 15.2 Avg • 135.71 SR
SAL9 M • 208 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 141.49 SR
SAL7 M • 204 Runs • 29.14 Avg • 135.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8 Econ • 17.53 SR
SMP10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 17.66 SR
SAL7 M • 16 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 10.06 SR
SAL9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 14.69 SR
Squad
SMP
SAL
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.15 start, First Session 15.15-16.45, Interval 16.45-17.05, Second Session 17.05-18.35
|Match days
|8 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better