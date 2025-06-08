Matches (9)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
TNPL (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
Yorks Women vs Leics Women, North Group at Leeds, Blast Women League 2, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group, Leeds, June 08, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|1
Yorkshire Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
Leicestershire Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Yorks Women
W
W
W
L
Leics Women
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 15.30, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.15, Second Session 17.15-18.45
|Match days
|8 June 2025 - day (20-over match)