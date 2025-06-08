Matches (9)
Sussex Women vs Glam Women, South Group at Brighton, Blast Women League 2, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
South Group, Hove, June 08, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|2
Sussex Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
Glamorgan Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sussex Women
W
L
Glam Women
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 14:32
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 16.30, First Session 16.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.15, Second Session 18.15-19.45
|Match days
|8 June 2025 - day (20-over match)