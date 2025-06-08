Matches (9)
Dindigul vs Tiruppur, 5th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Coimbatore, June 08, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Dindigul Dragons FlagDindigul Dragons
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans FlagIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
1:45 PM

Points Table
2
Dindigul DragonsDindigul Dragons
110021.435
4
IDream Tiruppur TamizhansIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
10100-2.225
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shivam Singh
10 M • 368 Runs • 52.57 Avg • 136.8 SR
B Indrajith
10 M • 266 Runs • 44.33 Avg • 133.66 SR
Tushar Raheja
10 M • 403 Runs • 40.3 Avg • 155.59 SR
VP Amit Sathvik
10 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 131.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Sandeep Warrier
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 16.75 SR
CV Varun
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 19.63 SR
T Natarajan
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.14 Econ • 14.5 SR
S Mohamed Ali
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 17.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days8 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG11022.225
DD11021.435
LKK1010-1.435
TT1010-2.225
NRK-----
SMP-----
SAL-----
TRI-----
