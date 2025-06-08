Matches (9)
Dindigul vs Tiruppur, 5th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (N), Coimbatore, June 08, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dindigul
L
W
W
W
W
Tiruppur
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 18:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 368 Runs • 52.57 Avg • 136.8 SR
10 M • 266 Runs • 44.33 Avg • 133.66 SR
10 M • 403 Runs • 40.3 Avg • 155.59 SR
10 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 131.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 16.75 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 19.63 SR
TT9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.14 Econ • 14.5 SR
TT10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.12 Econ • 17.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Dindigul won by 9 wickets (with 55 balls remaining)
02-Aug-2024
Dindigul won by 8 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
17-Jul-2024
Dindigul won by 8 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
28-Jun-2023
Dindigul won by 9 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)
04-Jul-2022
Dindigul won by 6 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)
07-Aug-2021
Squad
DD
TT
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|8 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better