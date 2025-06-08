Matches (9)
Middx Women vs Kent Women, South Group at Radlett, Blast Women League 2, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (D/N), Radlett, June 08, 2025, Vitality Blast Women League 2
Middlesex Women FlagMiddlesex Women
Kent Women FlagKent Women
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Middlesex WomenMiddlesex Women
22009
Match centre
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Brunton Memorial Ground, Radlett
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)start 19.00, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.45, Second Session 20.45-22.15
Match days8 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women League 2

North Group
TeamMWLPT
YOR-W1105
NOR-W1104
DER-W1010
LEI-W1010
South Group
TeamMWLPT
MID-W2209
SUS-W2114
GLA-W1010
GLO-W1010
