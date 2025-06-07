Matches (15)
ENG vs WI (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)

Nellai vs Trichy, 3rd Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Coimbatore, June 07, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
PrevNext
Nellai Royal Kings FlagNellai Royal Kings
Trichy Grand Cholas FlagTrichy Grand Cholas
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NRK Win & Bat
TRIC Win & Bat
NRK Win & Bowl
TRIC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Nellai Royal KingsNellai Royal Kings
------
Trichy Grand CholasTrichy Grand Cholas
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KB Arun Karthik
10 M • 331 Runs • 36.78 Avg • 149.77 SR
G Ajitesh
10 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 139.39 SR
Jafar Jamal
9 M • 274 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 152.22 SR
R Sanjay Yadav
8 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 140.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Sonu Yadav
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 14.85 SR
Emmanuel Cherian
5 M • 4 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 21.75 SR
V Athisayaraj Davidson
8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 11.35 SR
K Easwaran
7 M • 14 Wkts • 9.23 Econ • 8.35 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days7 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG11022.225
DD11021.435
LKK1010-1.435
TT1010-2.225
NRK-----
SMP-----
SAL-----
TRI-----
Full Table