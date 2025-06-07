Matches (15)
Nellai vs Trichy, 3rd Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (N), Coimbatore, June 07, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nellai
L
NR
L
L
W
Trichy
W
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NRK10 M • 331 Runs • 36.78 Avg • 149.77 SR
10 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 139.39 SR
TRIC9 M • 274 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 152.22 SR
TRIC8 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 140.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NRK9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 14.85 SR
5 M • 4 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 21.75 SR
8 M • 14 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 11.35 SR
TRIC7 M • 14 Wkts • 9.23 Econ • 8.35 SR
Squad
NRK
TRIC
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|7 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better